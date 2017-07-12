Here are the emails that Donald Trump Jr. didn't want you to see

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a bunch of his emails from his own account in regards to his meeting with a Russian lawyer that seem to be pretty damning. He tweeted them out in response to a New York Times article claiming that he met with Russians to learn "compromising information on Hillary Clinton."

But there were some emails that he didn't tweet out; that he didn't want you to see. But luckily, we here at Mashable were able to get ahold of them. Take a look for yourself:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr. To: Rob Goldstone Date: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:26Subject: When is the meeting again?

Hi Rob,Completely forgot when the meeting with Emin was. Let me know ASAP.Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: MAILER-DAEMONTo: Donald Trump Jr. Date: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:26Subject: Message not delivered

Address not found.

Your message wasn't delivered to <Rob Goldstone> because the domain couldn't be found.

The response was:DNS Error: 28538226 DNS type 'mx' lookup of [REDACTED] responded with code NXDOMAIN Domain name not found: [REDACTED]Final-Recipient: rfc822; [REDACTED]Action: failed—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMONDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:32Subject: Re: Message not delivered

Hello Mr. Daemon,

How did you get this email address? Are you a friend of Rob's?

Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMON, Rob GoldstoneDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:33Subject: Re: Re: Message not delivered

Looping in Rob. Are you friends with this person?

Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: MAILER-DAEMONTo: Donald Trump Jr. Date: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:33Subject: Message not delivered

Address not found.

Your message wasn't delivered to <Rob Goldstone> because the domain couldn't be found.

The response was:DNS Error: 28538226 DNS type 'mx' lookup of [REDACTED] responded with code NXDOMAIN Domain name not found: [REDACTED]Final-Recipient: rfc822; [REDACTED]Action: failed—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMON, Rob GoldstoneDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:43Subject: Re: Message not delivered

Hello Mr. Daemon,

I am not sure how you got my email address, but I have to ask that you please stop emailing me. I do not know you. Good day, sir.

Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: MAILER-DAEMONTo: Donald Trump Jr. Date: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:43Subject: Message not delivered

Address not found.

Your message wasn't delivered to <Rob Goldstone> because the domain couldn't be found.

The response was:DNS Error: 28538226 DNS type 'mx' lookup of [REDACTED] responded with code NXDOMAIN Domain name not found: [REDACTED]Final-Recipient: rfc822; [REDACTED]Action: failed

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMON, Rob GoldstoneDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:57Subject: Re: Message not delivered

Rob please tell your friend Mailer to stop emailing me. I do not know him and I would like to keep this email uncluttered. Also, Rob, please tell me when the meeting with the Russian is.

Thanks,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: MAILER-DAEMONTo: Donald Trump Jr. Date: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 13:57Subject: Message not delivered

Address not found.

Your message wasn't delivered to <Rob Goldstone> because the domain couldn't be found.

The response was:DNS Error: 28538226 DNS type 'mx' lookup of [REDACTED] responded with code NXDOMAIN Domain name not found: [REDACTED]Final-Recipient: rfc822; [REDACTED]Action: failed

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMONDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 14:12Subject: Re: Message not delivered

OKAY MAILER I HAVE HAD ABOUT ENOUGH. I AM DONALD TRUMP JR. AND I HAVE VERY IMPORTANT BUSINESS TO CONDUCT. MY FATHER IS DONALD TRUMP MAILER. IF YOU DO NOT STOP EMAILING ME I WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR YOU AND THE ENTIRE DAEMON FAMILY. YOU DONT WANT TO TEST ME MAILER. GOOD DAY.

Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMONDate: Tue, 14 Jun 2016 15:29Subject: Re: Re: Message not delivered

OH NOW YOU HAVE NOTHING TO SAY HUH? I HOPE YOU LEARNED A VERY VALUABLE LESSON TODAY MAILER. DO NOT MESS WITH THE TRUMPS. WE ARE SMARTER THEN YOU.

Best,

Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: Rob GoldstoneDate: Sat, 18 Jun 2016 09:29Subject: Checking in...

Hello Rob I have not heard from you in a few days. What's going on? Would still very much like to know when the meeting with the Russian is to discuss the "secret business" wink wink (info on Hillary Clinton)Best,Don

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: MAILER-DAEMONTo: Donald Trump Jr. Date: Sat, 18 Jun 2016 09:29Subject: Message not delivered

Address not found.

Your message wasn't delivered to <Rob Goldstone> because the domain couldn't be found.

The response was:DNS Error: 28538226 DNS type 'mx' lookup of [REDACTED] responded with code NXDOMAIN Domain name not found: [REDACTED]Final-Recipient: rfc822; [REDACTED]Action: failed

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From: Donald Trump Jr.To: MAILER-DAEMONDate: Sat, 18 Jun 2016 11:12Subject: Re: Message not delivered

OKAY MR. DAEMON YOU HAVE ASKED FOR IT. I HAVE TOLD YOU OVER AND OVER TO STOP EMAILING ME AND NOW I AM COMING FOR YOU AND THE ENTIRE DAEMON FAMILY. NEVER EMAIL THIS ADDRESS AGAIN DO YOU UNDERSTAND ME MAILER. I AM TELLING MY FATHER ABOUT THIS MAILER AND HE WILL NOT BE HAPPY WITH YOU MAILER DAEMON. GOOD DAY TO YOU.

Best,

Don