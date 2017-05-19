Newsvine

The 100 Greatest Accomplishments of Trump's First 100 Days - YouTube

i couldn't decide if this belonged in "Entertainment" or "News" ... i settled on News. 

If you've got a few minutes, this is funny and sad; to see all that in just 100 days and it still not be ALL of the nonsense from the first 100 days is hilariously sad.

Poor Trump. Poor Republicans. The world is laughing at you. #MAGA? Remind us what he's done that makes us great, eh? If "great" means being a Russian patsy and punchline, we're doin' just fine! Thank God for Youtube. While Republicans can't keep their facts straight, video makes for a hilarious bedfellow. 

