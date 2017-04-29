Trump 100 days: All the promises kept and broken - Business Insider

President Donald Trump has completed his first 100 days in office, and his administration has been touting his accomplishments all week.

"We're moving awfully well. We're getting a lot of things done," Trump said Friday. "We are, I don't think there's ever been anything like this. It's a false standard, 100 days, but I have to tell you, I don't think anybody has done what we've been able to do in 100 days, so we're very happy."

Political scientist David Jones agrees with that sentiment.

"It's not fair to judge presidents by their first 100 days," Jones told Business Insider. "It's both been a media narrative, and candidates themselves have fed into that, talking about what they're going to do during that first 100 days."

But many of his critics insist that he came up short based on his own campaign promises in a wild 100 days that featured the resignation of his national security adviser, the failure of a major push to overhaul America's healthcare system, and an aggressive foreign policy that featured a missile strike on Syrian government targets.

Trump set out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days — The Associated Press identified 38 specific promises Trump made in his 100-day "contract" with voters, only 10 of which he fulfilled.

Trump's accomplishments mostly came through executive orders rather than legislation, the AP noted. Though Trump had identified legislation he'd fight to pass in his first 100 days, none of it has come to pass.

Here's the AP's overview of all of Trump's 100-day promises and which he's followed through on:

Energy and the environment

Lift President Barack Obama's roadblocks on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Done. Keystone XL is revived and construction of the Dakota Access is completed.

Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Done. Trump has unraveled a number of Obama-era restrictions and initiated a review of the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Cancel payments to UN climate change programs and pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Nope. Trump has yet to make a decision on Paris. His aides are torn.