Trump-Putin phone call discuss stabilizing ties, Kremlin says - CNNPolitics.com

US President Donald Trump may be having his biggest day of diplomacy yet, speaking by phone Saturday with five world leaders -- most significantly Russia's Vladimir Putin and Germany's Angela Merkel.

It was Trump's first phone conversation with the Russian President since his inauguration last week, and one whose outcome will be closely studied.

CNN's Matthew Chance in Moscow said a Kremlin summary of the phone call talked about stabilizing the relationship between the two nations and several other subjects. Some of the other issues included restoring trade ties, international terrorism, the situations in Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, and the coordination of military action against ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria.

The Kremlin call summary didn't specifically mention US sanctions against Russia. It said restoration of mutually beneficial economic ties "could further stimulate progressive and stable development of bilateral relations," according to a CNN translation of the Russian statement.

The White House called the one-hour chat a significant start to improving a relationship "in need of repair."

Both Trump and Putin said before the call that they would like to see warmer ties between their two nations. However, relations between Trump and his team and Russia have been under scrutiny following allegations that Moscow meddled in the US election last year.

Speaking Friday at his first White House news conference, Trump indicated a willingness to work with Moscow.

But he said it was "too early" to discuss removing sanctions that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, imposed on Russia.

"We're looking to have a great relationship with all countries," Trump said. "If we can have a great relationship with Russia and China and all countries, I'm all for that."

Friday night, however, a senior administration official said the current plan was not to lift the Russian sanctions.

The Kremlin had sought to lower expectations, suggesting Putin was calling as a matter of protocol to congratulate the US leader on his inauguration.

But there is excitement in Russia about a possible detente between Washington and Moscow under the Trump administration.

Besides imposing the Russian sanctions, Obama earlier this month expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the United States over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.