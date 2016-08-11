Sentiment analysis shows Trump's real tweets are scared, angry, and sad!

The type of device used to send Trump's tweets shows whether he or a staffer wrote it

There's an unconfirmed (but pretty solid) theory on how to tell apart genuine tweets from Donald Trump and tweets from those written by his staff. We know that Trump uses a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, and looking at data from TweetDeck we can see that tweets from @realDonaldTrump sent via Android read and sound very different to those sent from an iPhone.

Now, a data scientist has added more compelling evidence to this theory, analyzing the language and behavior used in the two types of Trump tweets to conclude that "the Android and iPhone tweets are clearly from different people." Most interestingly, compared to his ghost-written self, the real Trump uses words associated with fear, anger, and sadness.

David Robinson of Stack Overflow lays out the evidence in a blog post, analyzing roughly 1,400 tweets. He shows that Trump's (real) Android tweets are mainly sent in the morning, while those coming from an iPhone are sent in the afternoon and early evening. Also, Trump's habit of manually retweeting others (copying and pasting their tweet and surrounding it with quote marks) happens nearly exclusively in tweets sent from Android, while tweets sent via iPhone were 38 times more likely to contain either a picture or a link. Robinson points out that this makes sense, as these tweets tend to be announcements of one sort or another — exactly the sort of administrative message that campaign staff would need to publicize. Compare this, from an iPhone: