THE OTHER MASS SHOOTING that happened Wednesday | That you missed.

The rampage that claimed at least 14 lives in San Bernardino, Calif., isn't today's first mass shooting. Here’s news you probably missed: A gunman in Savannah, Ga., shot four people early Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three men.

Police haven’t arrested a suspect, said Eunicia Baker, spokesperson for the Savannah Chatham Police Department. They also haven’t released the names of the victims. The local media barely acknowledged the murder: One local television station covered it in three paragraphs.

And the world spun on.

[YBD note: There was also a shooting at a Houston Hispanic Woman's Health facility - just 1 dead reported, though, so the news won't cover that either]