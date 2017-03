Is there anything in this world more precious than a silly, giggly baby? The answer to that question is, of course, a firm no. But there is one thing that comes pretty close, and that is a playful kitten! Lucky for us, this video has both of those adorable things.

Watch as baby Winter just can't stop belly laughing as she watches Mom drag a piece of string around which Oreo, the family kitten, frantically tries to catch.