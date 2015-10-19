Police: Indiana University student attacked Muslim woman, bit officer | WTTV CBS4Indy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (October 18, 2015) – Bloomington police arrested an Indiana University student on several charges after he allegedly attacked a Muslim woman. Witnesses say the assault was racially-motivated.

Police were called to the Sofra Café in the 300 block of South Walnut Street Saturday evening around 7:35 p.m. on a report of an assault.

According to Bloomington Police, a Muslim woman was sitting at the café with her 9-year-old daughter when a man began shouting derogatory phrases and ethnic slurs at the woman.

The man, later identified as Triceten Bickford, 19, allegedly shouted “white power” and “kill them all.”

Bickford then grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into the table. He then attempted to remove the woman’s headscarf.

The woman’s husband saw what was going on and he rushed to her aid along with another man.

They successfully pinned Bickford to the ground and waited for police to arrive. While they were waiting, Bickford spit into the men’s faces and continued making threats.

When police took Bickford into custody and placed him into the patrol car, he kicked at the windows.

When officers arrived at the Monroe County Jail with Bickford, he bit an officer in the lower leg. Officers administered a BAC test and his BAC was 0.195.

Bickford faces the following preliminary charges:

One count of intimidation

One count of public intoxication

Two counts of misdemeanor battery

One count of felony-level battery

One count minor consumption of alcohol

One count strangulation

Bickford’s bond was set at $2,000 surety, $500 cash.

According to Indiana University spokesman Mark Land, Bickford is listed in an online directory as an IU Bloomington student.