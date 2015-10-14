I never gave much thought to conspiracy theories, but ... | Apollo Missions | EPIC images

picture #: AS12-47-6872 - JSC scan - from NASA's own archive of Apollo 12; official description "Crater II / Earth".

Apollo 12 lander with Earth Rising in the background

NASA'S DSCOVR satellite with EPIC camera, capturing the moon crossing in front of the earth released in August

credit to BizEBea for confusing me more!

I never gave much thought to conspiracy theories, but i cannot explain this.

It's been bugging me since i saw the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera - NASA) shots released last month, or the month before. There's a Youtube video of the above picture (which was captured from the video). i will post links.

So, this is my 1st article ... don't read too much into that, but after i saw the EPIC pictures ... something was bugging me. i recalled the Earth-rise pictures recently after seeing some guy's Pinterest page that had put all of the Apollo Mission pictures into a movie. i digress.

Here's my question.

W-T-Frack?!

Can anyone explain what i'm seeing? i've looked on the Web ... i cannot find anyone talking about this anywhere. i'm not a conspiracy nut. i've never given much thought to the moon-landing conspiracies ... but clearly, the Earth is way too small in the Apollo pic's. And i mean WAY TOO SMALL; and that's in ALL of them! Look for yourself. Links at the bottom.

And the more i think about this, the worse it gets. Of COURSE the Earth would be bigger than that! It's a lot bigger than the moon, and from the moon of course it would be bigger than the moon from the earth, right?! ... and ... does ANYONE remember the Apollo crew looking out the window back at the earth ... it was so small it fit in the little window!

How could it be THAT much bigger in a modern photo? The horizon in the Apollo pics should be Earth from edge to edge ... and don't someone say something about the atmosphere or the orbit of the moon, because the moon's orbit doesn't wobble THAT much and there's no atmosphere! Don't try to explain this away with "optics" or "wide angles" ... any child capable of imagining himself standing on the moon's surface in those EPIC photo's can see what i'm saying.

Will someone explain this? Seriously. It's freaking me out enough to post my 1st article, and i'm afraid i just became a conspiracy freak. Do we have any astronomers here? i'll take an astrologer at this point. Exorcists?

*laughs nervously*

LINKS (the articles are cited, too, and none of them have any conspiracy stuff in them):

August Article about the EPIC imaging, with Youtube video.

The Apollo Archive - compilation of all the Apollo pics by mission

NASA's Apollo Main Page - if you're over 40, this will take you back (Check out the Apollo 8 shot of the Earth-rising on the moon)

*NEW* Ooh. This is nice. 1800dpi scans of the original Hasselblad film shots from all the Apollo missions on Flickr.