Newsvine

yellowbusdriver

About During trying times, don't quit trying. Articles: 1 Seeds: 45 Comments: 12316 Since: Jun 2014

Unusual Friendship Between Wolf And Bear Documented By Finnish Photographer | Bored Panda

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by yellowbusdriver View Original Article: Aww!
Seeded on Wed Aug 12, 2015 5:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“It’s very unusual to see a bear and a wolf getting on like this” says Finnish photographer Lassi Rautiainen, 56, who took these surprising photos. The female grey wolf and male brown were spotted every night for ten days straight, spending several hours together between 8pm and 4am. They would even share food with each other.

“No-one can know exactly why or how the young wolf and bear became friends,” Lassi told the Daily Mail. “I think that perhaps they were both alone and they were young and a bit unsure of how to survive alone…It is nice to share rare events in the wild that you would never expect to see.”

(You'll need to click on the Link and see the article to view the pic's in all their glory)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor