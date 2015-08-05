Attorney's letter raises new questions in police shooting death - FOX Carolina 21

It seems that the only public official in this matter that has been cooperative with the family and has the courage of his convictions is the Coroner for Seneca, Karl Addis. He met with the family the day after the shooting and met with my law partner, a retired twelve year detective from Greenville and me last Wednesday. At that meeting he showed us the body of Zachary and explained the bullet wounds. He also showed us the photographs he took of the shooting scene, the body of Zachary at the Hardees and photos of the locations of the automobiles involved and their positions at the Hardees. At the end of our meeting he turned to the three of us and said "you didn’t hear this from me but based on the location of the bullet holes and where they were shot from, this was homicide”. Needless to say we were all stunned at the frank comment made by Coroner Addis. Making that truthful statement was a profile in courage.